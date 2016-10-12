FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Asia head of financial sponsors from UBS-memo
October 12, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Asia head of financial sponsors from UBS-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Mohamed Atmani as the head of its financial sponsors coverage in Asia Pacific from Swiss bank UBS, the German bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The hiring is part of a reshuffle in the bank, threatened with a multi-billion-dollar fine from U.S. regulators, as it tries to boost its flagging performance in corporate mergers and acquisitions and capital markets.

Atmani, who covered leverage finance at UBS, will continue to be based in Hong Kong, the Deutsche Bank memo said. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

