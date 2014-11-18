FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank sets guidance on AT1 dollar bond at 7.5% area -sources
November 18, 2014

Deutsche Bank sets guidance on AT1 dollar bond at 7.5% area -sources

Danielle Robinson, Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has set official guidance of 7.5% area on its first dollar Additional Tier 1 offering in 144a format to tap the US domestic investor base, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The guidance is in line with where the deal was first marketed to investors on Monday afternoon.

Sole-lead Deutsche Bank is aiming to price the deal later today, and is hoping that it will complete its 5bn Additional Tier 1 issuance programme. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

