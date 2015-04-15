FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor rights group seeks Deutsche Bank special audit
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

German investor rights group seeks Deutsche Bank special audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - German investor rights group DSW called on shareholders at Deutsche Bank to approve a proposal for an external, special audit to explore a “long list” of threats including fines, settlements and legal proceedings at the bank.

DSW, which represents private investors, said on Wednesday it was calling on shareholders to support its efforts to put the audit to a vote at the bank’s annual general meeting on May 21.

The group says it has two days’ time - to April 17 - to gather enough shareholder support to have the audit added to the AGM agenda.

DSW seeks, among other things, independent confirmation that the bank has set aside enough legal provisions to handle the looming threats of fines and settlements, the group said in a statement.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
