SABMiller shareholders approve AB InBev takeover
LONDON, Sept 28 SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest proposed mergers in history.
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German financial regulator Bafin is not working on an emergency plan for Deutsche Bank , two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
Weekly Die Zeit newspaper reported earlier that the German government and financial authorities were preparing a rescue plan for Germany's largest lender in case it would be unable to raise capital itself to pay for costly litigation.
Bafin declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
LONDON, Sept 28 SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest proposed mergers in history.
* At SABMiller general meeting, special resolution to approve UK scheme and provide for its implementation was also passed by requisite majority. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* SABMiller shareholders have passed both of resolutions at UK scheme court meeting