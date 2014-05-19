FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank sets price talk for AT1 deal
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank sets price talk for AT1 deal

Danielle Robinson

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Order books on Deutsche Bank’s Additional Tier 1 deal will close during European market hours on Tuesday, and the trade will price on the same day, according to multiple sources.

The order books are already multiple times oversubscribed, sources said.

Deutsche Bank set initial guidance of 6.625% for the dollar perpetual non-call 6-year, 6.375% for the euro perpetual non-call 8-year and 7.5% for the sterling perpetual non-call 12-year. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Writing by Alex Chambers, Editing by Marc Carnegie)

