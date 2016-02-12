FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to buy back more than $5 billion in bonds
February 12, 2016 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank to buy back more than $5 billion in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will buy back more than $5 billion in senior debt, it said in a statement on Friday.

The lender said it would launch a tender for euro denominated unsecured bonds worth 3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) and a tender for dollar denominated bonds worth $2 billion.

“The Bank’s strong liquidity position allows it to repurchase these securities without any corresponding change to its 2016 funding plan”, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8873 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

