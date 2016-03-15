Deutsche on comeback trail with senior bond

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank bounded back into the senior unsecured market with a 1.5bn three-year deal on Tuesday, just a day after announcing the completion of its tender offer to buy back bonds in that format.

The German lender launched the tender offer on its senior debt in mid February to inject confidence into the market after its Additional Tier 1 bonds came under severe pressure and its stock plunged to multi-year lows.

The bank’s re-entry to the public debt markets began with a 750m March 2024 covered bond earlier this month, with Tuesday’s defensive three-year its first in a senior format in euros this year.

“They’re going to have to take baby steps back to the market,” said a banker away. “It will be interesting to see how it goes.”

Initial price thoughts came at swaps plus 115bp area via sole bookrunner Deutsche. The banker saw the concession around 30bp, a generous start for a short tenor but sensible given the recent clamour around the name. Books passed 2bn by late morning and the issuer will price the trade at 110bp over.

Deutsche said on Monday that it had bought back 1.94bn-equivalent of debt, a relatively low investor participation that reflected “improved market sentiment and an investor preference to retain exposure to Deutsche Bank”.

Deutsche’s outstanding senior bonds have retraced much of their widening since the start of the year. At Monday’s close the March 2025s were roughly in line with levels at the start of the year, at swaps plus 117bp, having widened to plus 205bp in February according to Eikon.

Its AT1s have also rallied. The dollar and euro notes are bid at a cash price around 85 to 86, around 15 points higher than February’s lows. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Robert Smith)