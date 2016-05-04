UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank plans subordinated debt market return

(Adds quote, more context, trading levels)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is planning a subordinated debt sale, the first test of investor appetite for its riskier bonds since a savage sell-off in February.

The German lender is holding a fixed income analyst call on Wednesday afternoon and will meet investors on May 9 and 10 ahead of the potential self-led Tier 2 euro issue.

The expansion by the European Central Bank of its quantitative easing programme has reopened the market to financial issuers that previously were locked out or had to put their borrowing plans on hold.

Bankinter, UBI Banca, Belfius and Banco de Sabadell priced around 2bn of subordinated debt in just two days last week, unthinkable at any other point this year.

“We have seen investors willing to move down the credit curve and some of last week’s trades were clear indicators of the strong demand for this type of product,” a banker said.

Deutsche Bank was subject to particular concern in February around its ability to pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds.

While the Additional Tier 1 debt has since recovered some of the lost ground, bonds are still quoted in the low 80s, according to Eikon prices.

The bank has raised senior and covered debt since the sell-off but has yet to test the depth of appetite for its credit in a more subordinated form.

Tier 2 debt is safer than Additional Tier 1 bonds as coupons cannot be skipped and there are no triggers than can lead to automatic losses. However, it is riskier than senior debt.

The German lender last issued a Tier 2 bond in February 2015, a 1.25bn 2.75% February 2025 note.

That bond, which priced at 210bp over mid-swaps, hit a wide of 541bp over swaps in the middle of February. It was bid at 331bp over at midday Wednesday, according to Tradeweb, having opened the session at plus 310bp.

Deutsche Bank is rated Baa1/BBB+/A- at the senior level. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)