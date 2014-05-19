FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche bank sets call dates for Additional Tier 1 bond sale
May 19, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche bank sets call dates for Additional Tier 1 bond sale

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has set the call dates on its long-awaited triple tranche inaugural Additional Tier 1 issue, according to a market source.

Germany’s largest bank is aiming to raise around 3bn-equivalent in total from a perpetual non-call six-year US dollar bond, a perpetual non-call eight-year euro trade and a perpetual non-call 12-year sterling issue.

The high-risk contingent capital transaction will be lead managed by Deutsche Bank’s own investment bank, together with Banca IMI, Barclays, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, Lloyds, RBI, Santander, SG, UBS and UniCredit. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

