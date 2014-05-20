FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank fixes terms on AT1 bond as demand tops 25bn
#Bankruptcy News
May 20, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank fixes terms on AT1 bond as demand tops 25bn

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has fixed the final terms on its triple-tranche Additional Tier 1 bond having attracted orders in excess of 25bn-equivalent, according to a lead manager.

Germany’s largest bank will price a 1.75bn perpetual non-call eight-year at 6%, a US$1.25bn perpetual non-call six-year at 6.25%, and a £650m perpetual non-call 12-year at 7.125%, the tight end of revised guidance set on Tuesday morning.

There are over 1000 orders in the book, according to a source. The transaction will be priced later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.