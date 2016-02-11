Rally in Deutsche Bank debt short-lived

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank bonds restarted their downward march on Thursday after a rally following rumours of a debt buyback proved short-lived.

The bank’s AT1s, caught in a downward spiral since January, had climbed four to six points by late Wednesday morning after the FT reported the bank was considering buying back several billion euros of its senior debt.

The dollar and euro notes climbed to prices of 75 to 76 while the sterling notes were seen around 72.

But by 9:35am on Thursday morning the dollar and euro notes had fallen back to 70, while the sterling note had sunk to 68.7 according to Tradeweb prices, eroding much of Wednesday’s gains.

The poor performance followed a Reuters report on Wednesday evening that Deutsche plans to write down the value of its retail unit Postbank by about a third ahead of a planned sale as part of a strategic overhaul.

The news threatens to exacerbate concerns around the bank’s ability to pay coupons on the AT1s, the key reason behind their poor performance since the start of the year, although the bank has reiterated its commitment to pay them.

“The unit makes a return of equity of around 7%, which would be consistent with a 0.5-0.6x book value multiple. A sale at those levels would result in a loss of 1.8bn, which would impact the parent company accounts and reduce the bank’s 3.4bn cushion to pay AT1 coupons in 2017,” BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note.

“Deutsche Bank planned to IPO the unit in 2016 initially, but the IPO was delayed to 2017 to avoid losses this year and ease pressures on coupon reserves.”

The German lender’s seniors have also lost some of Wednesday’s gains. The 1.5bn Mar 2025s have widened to swaps plus 174bp, 20bp wide of the previous day’s tights. The 2bn Sep 2021s were around 15bp wider at swaps plus 168bp.

Market sources expressed scepticism about the long-term benefits of the rumoured liability management exercise, particularly given that a buyback of senior debt would offer limited capital gains. Some doubted whether it would actually take place at all.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Wednesday.