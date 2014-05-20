FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank places 3.5 billion in additional tier 1 notes
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2014 / 1:32 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank places 3.5 billion in additional tier 1 notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has sold 3.5 billion euros ($4.80 billion) of its first-ever Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, a multi-currency benchmark deal intended to address concerns about its capital reserves.

Germany’s flagship lender said on Tuesday it placed a 1.75 billion euro tranche with a coupon of 6 percent, a $1.25 billion tranche with a coupon of 6.25 percent and a 650 million pound tranche with a coupon of 7.125 percent.

Deutsche Bank had been deluged with a demand equivalent to more than 25 billion euros and had over 1000 orders in its order book, sources familiar with the transaction said.

Aiming to satisfy new regulations for European banks in the wake of the global financial crisis, Deutsche plans to raise a total of up to 5 billion euros in deeply subordinated bonds to shore up its balance sheet.

$1 = 0.7289 Euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.