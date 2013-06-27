FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank files for India's first inflation-linked bond fund
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 5:52 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank files for India's first inflation-linked bond fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG, is set to launch India’s first inflation-linked bond mutual fund, according to registration documents filed with market regulators late on Wednesday.

The DWS Inflation Indexed Bond Fund expects to allocate 70 percent to 100 percent of its portfolio to India’s inflation-linked bonds, with the rest for other debt securities. It did not mention how much the fund would raise.

For the registration documents, see

India re-launched inflation-linked government bonds earlier this month selling 10 billion rupees ($176.06 million) of 10-year bonds, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd became the first corporate to issue such debt last month.

The Indian government has been keen to sell inflation-indexed bonds to wean investors off gold as a hedge against rising prices.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
