9 months ago
Former Deutsche Bank CEO Ackermann says paid bonuses not an issue
November 17, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 9 months ago

Former Deutsche Bank CEO Ackermann says paid bonuses not an issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's former chief executive Josef Ackermann said there was no talk of giving back bonuses paid in the past, responding to reports that the lender was considering demanding such a step in light of its poor performance.

There was only talk over whether outstanding bonuses would "voluntarily be left with the bank", Ackermann said at an event in Berlin on Thursday.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier that Deutsche Bank wanted to demand repayment of bonuses from six former executives, including former chief executives Anshu Jain and Ackermann. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
