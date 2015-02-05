FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank plans to cut bonuses - Sueddeutsche Zeitung
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank plans to cut bonuses - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to cut the amount awarded in bonuses this year and freeze the pay of staff not on its in-house collective labour agreement, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday.

The cuts to bonuses will be dependent on business area, the paper reported, citing informed sources, adding the pay freeze would affect around half of Deutsche Bank’s staff in Germany.

“The anger over the lower bonuses and the new pay freeze is widespread,” Sueddeutsche cited an employee representative as saying.

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank, was not immediately available for comment. It told Sueddeutsche details of its pay report would be published in March.

Last month, it said legal costs would weigh on its results well into 2015. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.