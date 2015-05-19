Deutsche Bank reviews cutting UK presence in Brexit scenario

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank, the euro zone’s second-largest bank by assets with large operations in Britain, has begun initial preparations for a possible UK exit from the European Union as Prime Minister David Cameron readies a referendum on the matter.

Germany’s largest bank launched a working group to consider moving some operations to Germany or elsewhere in the euro zone in case of a so-called Brexit, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

The high-level working group - which includes executives in strategy, risk, UK management and research divisions - will examine different Brexit scenarios and their implications for the bank’s large business in Britain, the spokeswoman said.

Deutsche has 16 locations in Britain, down from 21 five years ago, with just under 9,000 employees. Its presence in Britain since dates back to 1873.

Other banks with large operations in Britain are expected to begin examining implications of a possible Brexit, which would be frowned upon by most business lobbies if it limited UK access to its largest trading partners in Europe.

Cameron, who won a majority in the May 7 general election, has pledged to renegotiate Britain’s ties with Europe and then give voters an in-out referendum on EU membership by the end of 2017.

Deutsche’s contingency planning comes after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it was important that the British government provide clarity on how it will proceed with the referendum.

A Downing Street spokesman had no immediate comment.