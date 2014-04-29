FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank says health checks pose 'big unknown' capital cost
April 29, 2014

Deutsche Bank says health checks pose 'big unknown' capital cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Ongoing bank health checks by the European Central Bank make it difficult for Deutsche Bank to quantify with certainty its capital needs in 2014, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on Tuesday.

“For capital regulatory purpose calculations, there might be value adjustments that we might have to implement in our 2014 accounts,” Krause said in a conference call with analysts. “It’s difficult for us to say how big they are going to be.”

“That’s one of the big unknowns that I’ve been talking about in terms of our capital plans for the year,” Krause added. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

