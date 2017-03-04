FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank board to meet Sunday to discuss capital hike -sources
March 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 6 months ago

Deutsche Bank board to meet Sunday to discuss capital hike -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will meet on Sunday to discuss plans for a potential capital increase of around 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Germany's biggest bank said on Friday it was also examining several strategic measures including an initial public offering of a minority stake in its asset management business as well as retaining its Postbank unit and integrating it into its other German retail business.

The meeting on Sunday is expected to take place around noon, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

