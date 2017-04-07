FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Deutsche Bank says completes 8 bln eur capital increase
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 4 months ago

Deutsche Bank says completes 8 bln eur capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has completed an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) capital increase, giving it scope to make fresh investments as well as paying hefty legal penalties while keeping investor concerns about undercapitalisation at bay.

In the capital hike, its fourth since 2010 and previously described by Chief Executive John Cryan as a last resort, the lender sold 687.5 million shares for 11.65 euros per share, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.

Take-up was 98.9 per cent of the subscription rights. The remaining new shares that were not subscribed will be sold in the market. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.