FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank sets June 4 to price equity issue - slides
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 19, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank sets June 4 to price equity issue - slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Monday said it had set June 4 as the day to decide the number of shares it would issue and their price in a planned 8 billion euro ($11 billion) equity capital raising.

In slides posted on the bank’s website in an investor presentation, the bank said that its fully loaded leverage ratio would rise to 3.1 percent from the current 2.5 percent once its planned equity issue was completed, excluding the effect of new so-called AT1 hybrid bonds.

The presentation was available under the link: here

$1 = 0.7297 Euros Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.