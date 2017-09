LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is finishing up a three-day non-deal-related roadshow in the US on Friday where it discussed its third-quarter results and future Additional Tier 1 plans, according to a lead manager.

This week, the German lender filed documentation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow it to sell Additional Tier 1 capital to domestic US investors. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)