#Financials
June 4, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank delays pricing of rights issue - market sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank delayed by at least one day plans to price around 6.3 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in new shares as part of a capital increase, market participants said.

The rights issue forms the lion’s share of an 8 billion euro ($11 billion) capital hike announced by the bank in mid-May to strengthen its capital base and to see through a costly restructuring.

“It’s a technical issue. It has nothing to do with demand,” said one market participant.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
