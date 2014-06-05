Deutsche Bank prices new shares above expectations

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank priced its rights issue at 22.50 euros ($31.0) per share on Thursday, above expectations, raising more capital than initially anticipated to fortify its regulatory ratios and fund a restructuring.

The bank said it would issue 299.8 million new shares, offering five new shares for every 18 shares held by existing shareholders.

Proceeds from the issue would total 6.75 billion euros, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Ludwig Burger)