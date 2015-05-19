Deutsche Bank to say it took quick action in CO2 probe

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will tell shareholders it took quick action to address concerns in 2009 it may have been used by a group of traders to commit tax fraud in the market for carbon emissions permits, a person close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Germany’s largest bank is braced for a stormy annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, where management is expected to face criticism it hasn’t increased profitability or tightened controls enough following a string of fines.

The bank has been dogged by the carbon trading scandal since 2009, when UK authorities notified it about suspicious “carousel fraud” deals designed to generate tax refunds when no tax had been paid.

Deutsche, however, is preparing to say it hired law firm Slaughter and May to run an internal investigation once UK tax authorities had alerted the bank, and that it took appropriate action to tighten controls as a result of the probe, a person familiar with the matter said.

These included raising standards on deals and clients and ending business with some customers, the source said.

The bank has not previously said what actions it took in response to the concerns, only that it was cooperating with authorities in the probe.

Frankfurt prosecutors are investigating some 26 current or former employees at Deutsche, including co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and finance chief Stefan Krause. Of those, 17 are being probed on suspicion of tax evasion, five for money laundering and four for obstruction of justice.

Tax fraud cases rocked the EU Emissions Trading System in 2009 and 2010, and officials warned then that peripheral markets such as power and gas could also become targets.

At least 14 people have been jailed in three countries so far for their involvement in carbon trading VAT fraud. European police agency Europol has estimated such crime has cost taxpayers more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in lost revenue since 2008.

Past cases involved buyers importing contracts for CO2 emissions rights into one EU member state from another, free of VAT. The buyers then did not sell them for use in that market but onwards to an untraceable series of companies in an agreed chain, which ultimately re-exported them, pocketing a rebate from tax authorities.

Some EU states in 2011 adopted reverse charge procedures that transfer liability for VAT administration to the buyer from the seller.