Deutsche Bank cuts carbon price outlook for Q3

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Wednesday cut its price outlook for European Union carbon permits in the third quarter by around 13 percent, following a drop in prices and uncertainty about an EU plan to curb a supply glut in the market, the bank’s analysts said.

In a research note, the bank said it expects EU carbon prices for December delivery to trade in a range of 6-8 euros in the third quarter, down from its previous estimate of 6-10 euros.

EU carbon prices fell around 11 percent to below 7 euros early on Wednesday, before recovering somewhat, on news the European Commission will not provide details about the number of allowances that could be withheld from the oversupplied market until September. (ID:nL6E8II36J)

“We will have to wait and see exactly what the Commission says on 25 July, but with the market having sold off sharply this morning ... we see further potential downside from current levels,” the Deutsche Bank analysts said. (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)