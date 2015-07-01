FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Deutsche Bank CEO says to keep strategy but delay details
July 1, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

New Deutsche Bank CEO says to keep strategy but delay details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s new Chief Executive John Cryan vowed on Wednesday to stick to the group’s wide-ranging strategic plan but delayed publishing details of the overhaul by three months as he determines how best to execute it.

On his first day as CEO of Germany’s largest bank, the 54-year-old Briton Cryan warned staff in a letter not to expect only “sweetness and light in the coming months,” rather, that they faced a damaged reputation due to misconduct.

He delayed plans set by former Co-CEO Anshu Jain to publish details of the revamp - originally scheduled for end-July - to end-October.

“As a new Co-CEO marking my first day in the role, I believe it right to take the summer and early autumn to decide how to best execute those decisions,” he said in the letter, which was posted on the bank’s website. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Thomas Atkins)

