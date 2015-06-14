FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Departing Deutsche Bank co-CEO Jain to work for free - media
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Departing Deutsche Bank co-CEO Jain to work for free - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain will receive no severance pay and no compensation for working as an adviser to the bank in the six months after his departure, German media reported on Sunday.

Jain did not want to financially burden the bank with his own, personal decision to quit, which followed a hailstorm of investor criticism, scandals, fines and investigations, reported the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Jain and his counterpart, co-CEO Juergen Fitschen, shocked staff and investors by announcing plans to leave early one week ago. John Cryan, investment banking veteran and former finance chief of Swiss bank UBS AG, becomes CEO in July.

Jain will receive no severance pay nor the remaining salary of about 7 million euros per year because he initiated his own departure, the paper reported.

He has also agreed to assist Cryan with the transition for six months without remuneration, newspaper Bild am Sonntag wrote.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.