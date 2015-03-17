FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No push to make Deutsche Bank exclusively German -Co-CEO
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

No push to make Deutsche Bank exclusively German -Co-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is not under pressure to focus its business on its domestic market and abjure international investment banking activity, its Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Tuesday.

“As I talk to regulators and talk to politicians in Berlin, there is very little debate; I don’t sense a great move to make Deutsche Bank an exclusively German institution,” Jain told a financial conference.

“Why would you want to have a domestic only banking sector, when your underlying economy is so profoundly global?” he asked.

Other major European banks such as RBS are effectively getting out of some investment banking, following a wave of more restrictive regulation in the wake of the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank has been looking at its strategy, with sources familiar with the situation saying it was weighing splitting off its Postbank retail banking operations.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.