No push to make Deutsche Bank exclusively German -Co-CEO

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is not under pressure to focus its business on its domestic market and abjure international investment banking activity, its Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said on Tuesday.

“As I talk to regulators and talk to politicians in Berlin, there is very little debate; I don’t sense a great move to make Deutsche Bank an exclusively German institution,” Jain told a financial conference.

“Why would you want to have a domestic only banking sector, when your underlying economy is so profoundly global?” he asked.

Other major European banks such as RBS are effectively getting out of some investment banking, following a wave of more restrictive regulation in the wake of the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank has been looking at its strategy, with sources familiar with the situation saying it was weighing splitting off its Postbank retail banking operations.