a year ago
Deutsche Bank CEO says sector needs more mergers
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank CEO says sector needs more mergers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Europe needs to see more banking mergers for the sector to be in position to become more profitable, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said on Wednesday, amid a report Germany's biggest lender had looked at No. 2 player Commerzbank.

Europe's efforts to create a banking union and unify its capital markets will help to end scattered regionalism among banks, Cryan said at a banking conference.

"We need more mergers, at a national level, but even also across national borders," Cryan said.

Commerzbank rose around 4 percent, making it the top gainer in the STOXX 600, after Germany's Manager Magazin reported in its online edition that Deutsche Bank had in the past considered the idea of a merger with Commerzbank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

