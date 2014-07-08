Deutsche Bank's Mayer leaving for Cerberus

NEW YORK, July 8 (IFR) - Jeff Mayer, Deutsche Bank’s head of corporate banking and securities for North America, will be leaving the bank to take up a senior position at Cerberus Capital, sources said.

Mayer joined Deutsche in 2010. Before DB, Mayer was the executive chairman of fixed income, currencies and commodities and head of complex structured products at UBS. Prior to UBS, Mayer spent 19 years at Bear Stearns as global co-head of fixed income.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined comment while a spokesperson at Cerberus was not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Marc Carnegie)