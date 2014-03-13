FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank industry profitability to improve gradually-D.Bank CFO
March 13, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Bank industry profitability to improve gradually-D.Bank CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - The banking industry will be able to generate profitability above its cost of capital and funding from investors in 12 to 18 months, Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on Thursday.

“I would be quite positive that within another 12 to 18 months you will see the industry return,” Krause told a conference in Paris, organised by the Economist.

Krause said most of what Deutsche Bank currently earned was used to deal with “the sins of the past”.

“We hope that starting in 2015 most of the increased expense is behind us,” he said. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

