9 months ago
Deutsche Bank chair Achleitner could get second term-manager magazin
#Financials
November 18, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 9 months ago

Deutsche Bank chair Achleitner could get second term-manager magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's supervisory Chairman Paul Achleitner is likely to remain in his position beyond May 2017, when his current term expires, manager magazin reported, citing unnamed shareholder sources.

Deutsche Bank's major shareholders are not actively looking for a successor to Achleitner, who has been chairman since 2012 and who has signalled he would be prepared for a second five-year term, manager magazin added.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

