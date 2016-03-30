FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatari investor says supportive of Deutsche Bank chairman
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Qatari investor says supportive of Deutsche Bank chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Paramount Services Holdings, the investment fund of the Qatari royal family, issued a statement on Wednesday in support of Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner.

The statement comes after Germany’s Manager Magazin quoted a person close to the family of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al-Thani, who owns a 6.1 per cent stake in Germany’s biggest bank, said Achleitner will not be part of the bank beyond 2017.

“Contrary to reports, Paramount Services Holdings does not believe it would be in shareholders’ interests for Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner to relinquish his position in 2017, after his current term expires,” Paramount said in the statement.

“Dr Achleitner’s leadership remains an important factor underlying Paramount Services Holdings’ investment case and confidence in Deutsche Bank.” (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.