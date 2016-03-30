UPDATE 1-Qatari investor says supportive of Deutsche Bank chairman

(Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank investor Paramount Services Holdings, a Qatari investment fund, said on Wednesday it supports the German bank’s chairman Paul Achleitner, rejecting reports suggesting the executive has lost backing in Qatar.

The statement comes after Germany’s Manager Magazin quoted a person close to the family of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al-Thani, who owns a 6.1 per cent stake in Germany’s biggest bank through vehicles including Paramount, as saying Achleitner would not be at the bank beyond 2017.

Paramount, which owns around 3 percent of the bank, described recent media “speculation” about its holdings in Deutsche as “inaccurate and unrepresentative of its views about the bank and its leadership”. Achleitner took the helm of the supervisory board in 2012 and is serving a five-year term.

The bank shocked markets with a 2015 record loss, after Achleitner brought in John Cryan to replace Chief Executive Anshu Jain from July. It has asked investors for two years of patience to draw a line under mistakes of the past and let its new strategy bear fruit.

Al-Thani’s stake in Deutsche is split evenly between Paramount and another vehicle, Supreme Universal Holdings.

“Contrary to reports, Paramount Services Holdings does not believe it would be in shareholders’ interests for Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner to relinquish his position in 2017, after his current term expires,” Paramount said in the statement.

“Dr Achleitner’s leadership remains an important factor underlying Paramount Services Holdings’ investment case and confidence in Deutsche Bank.”

Manager Magazin had reported al-Thani was unhappy Deutsche had not kept a promise to revamp the business quickly, but would still back Achleitner at this year’s shareholder meeting in May. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)