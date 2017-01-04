FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
MOVES-Deutsche Bank anti-money-laundering chief quits after 6 months -source
January 4, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank anti-money-laundering chief quits after 6 months -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's head of fighting financial crime and money-laundering, Peter Hazlewood, is leaving his post after just six months, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Germany's biggest bank is seeking to settle money-laundering allegations in Russia, faces further investigations into alleged U.S. sanction breaches in Iran and elsewhere, and into suspected manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

Germany's Manager Magazin, which on Wednesday first reported the news of Hazlewood's planned departure, said he had taken a more aggressive approach than his manager, global compliance officer Sylvie Matherat.

Two weeks ago, Deutsche Bank agreed to a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale and pooling of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

The source said a replacement for Hazlewood, who previously worked at HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered, should be announced this month.

His predecessor, Ulrich Goeres, left the bank a year ago. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jason Neely)

