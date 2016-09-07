FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Former senior Deutsche Bank Asia exec sues bank
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

Former senior Deutsche Bank Asia exec sues bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - A former top banker at Deutsche Bank in Asia is suing the German bank in London for unfair dismissal.

Venky Vishwanathan's case is due to be heard at the Central London employment tribunal on September 28, according to court documents released on Wednesday. It is only scheduled for one day, indicating it is a preliminary hearing about his claim.

Vishwanathan was co-head of corporate finance for Asia and head of capital markets and treasury solutions for Asia, based in Singapore, until he was put on leave in May 2015. Deutsche Bank declined to say at the time why he was put on leave.

The bank declined to comment on Wednesday.

Vishwanathan did not immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.