FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Deutsche Bank says cuts coverage for 3,400 clients in trading
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 9 months ago

Deutsche Bank says cuts coverage for 3,400 clients in trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's Global Markets division will reduce financial services it offers to about 3,400 clients in equities trading, a spokesman for the lender said on Friday, citing an internal memo.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan has pledged to intensify the lender's restructuring effort, warning that the bank faces tough times ahead as it finalises talks with U.S. justice authorities over a multi billion dollar fine.

In October 2015, Cryan had said at a strategy presentation that Deutsche Bank would reduce the number of clients in its Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions by about 50 percent. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.