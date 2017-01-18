FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank plans small disposals over next year -CEO on CNBC
January 18, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 7 months ago

Deutsche Bank plans small disposals over next year -CEO on CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank plans some small disposals over the next 12 months and still hopes to avoid issuing new capital to strengthen a balance sheet hit by large fines for legacy criminal behaviour, its chief executive told CNBC on Wednesday.

"We do have a number of other, smaller business that we intend to offer for sale," John Cryan said when asked whether he planned large divestments, saying they were aimed at making Germany's largest bank simpler and more focused.

Asked about the need for a capital hike, Cryan said: "Our strong preference was not to raise fresh capital... but I know never to say never."

Cryan added that Deutsche Bank had never discussed the possibility of a government bail-out with Berlin. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

