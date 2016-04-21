UPDATE 1-Germany's D.Bahn to pick banks for Arriva flotation in summer - sources

(Adds detail, background)

By Arno Schuetze and Markus Wacket

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is pushing ahead with plans for a flotation of the company’s Arriva international passenger transport business and its Schenker logistics arm, people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

The state-owned group will start the selection of banks organising the Arriva initial public offering - the so-called global coordinators - in June, and decide on the banks before the summer break, the sources said. More banks will be added later during the year.

An IPO for part of Arriva could take place in the second quarter of next year, followed a year later by one for Schenker, the sources said, adding Deutsche Bahn aimed to raise 4.5 billion euros (about $5 billion) overall.

Deutsche Bahn is looking for ways to raise money as it faces increasing competition from foreign railway groups and domestic long-distance bus companies.

It has for months, with the help of advisory bank Lazard, been exploring options for the businesses, including a possible stock listing or finding a strategic investor or pension fund to buy a stake but had been at odds with the government about how to distribute the proceeds.

The heavily indebted company wants to use the proceeds to limit its debt burden as well as for investment, said the sources, who are not authorised to speak to the media.

A supervisory board meeting has been set for May 4 to discuss the plans and a decision is expected in the autumn, supervisory board members said.

While Deutsche Bahn is considering floating up to 40 percent in Arriva, it may initially only list a smaller stake, the sources said.

Berlin cancelled a previous attempt to sell a minority stake in Deutsche Bahn when the global financial crisis hit in 2008.

Arriva, which Deutsche Bahn bought for 1.6 billion pounds in 2010, posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 525 million euros last year.

British peers like Stagecoach and National Express trade at 5.8 to 7.5 times their core earnings. ($1 = 0.8843 euros)