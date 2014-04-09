FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank's top China economist Jun Ma leaves for PBOC job -memo
#Financials
April 9, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank's top China economist Jun Ma leaves for PBOC job -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s chief China economist Jun Ma will leave the firm for a newly created research role at China’s central bank, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Ma, known for his optimistic stance on China’s economic growth prospects, will join the People’s Bank of China as chief economist in its research bureau, according to the memo.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Ma and the PBOC could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

