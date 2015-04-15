FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank fined $8.4 mln by Dubai regulator
April 15, 2015 / 8:38 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank fined $8.4 mln by Dubai regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has been fined $8.4 million by the regulator of Dubai’s financial free zone for what the watchdog described as “serious contraventions”.

“Those contraventions include misleading the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), failures in Deutsche Bank DIFC’s (Dubai International Financial Centre) internal governance and systems and controls and in its client take-on and anti-money laundering processes,” the DFSA said in a statement.

A statement from Deutsche Bank said that the lender had “reviewed and subsequently upgraded” its systems for bringing on clients and emphasised that the DFSA had found no evidence of financial detriment to customers during its investigation. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)

