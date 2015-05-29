FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank top labor rep says Frankfurt works council acting alone
May 29, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank top labor rep says Frankfurt works council acting alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s top labour representative on Friday said a call by a Frankfurt-based workers council for co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain to resign did not represent the views of all works councils in the group.

One council, based in the bank’s Frankfurt headquarters, issued a blistering attack against Jain earlier this week, calling for his resignation after only 61 percent of the shareholders at the annual meeting voted to ratify management’s performance in 2014, saying it amounted to a vote of no confidence.

Alfred Herling, the No. 2 ranking supervisory board member after chairman Paul Achleitner, on Friday said the Frankfurt-based corporate center works council was acting independently as one of around 40 autonomous works councils.

“This didn’t happen with the agreement of the general- or group-wide workers council, and it doesn’t have to. As such, neither does it reflect the view of all the works councils in our bank,” Herling told Reuters.

Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
