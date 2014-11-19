FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank plans no more issuance after $1.5 bln AT1 sale - source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank plans no more issuance after $1.5 bln AT1 sale - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has ended its 5 billion euro ($6.3 billion) debt-raising programme following the sale of $1.5 billion in so-called Addition Tier 1 bonds and currently has no plans to issue more, a senior source familiar with the issuance told Reuters.

The bank’s leverage ratio will strengthen by 8 basis points to around 3.3 percent due to the $1.5 billion issuance, the source said.

Deutsche Bank aims to strengthen its leverage ratio from 2.4 percent at the start of 2014 to a target of 3.5 percent by the end of 2015.

Tuesday’s bond sale brings Deutsche Bank’s total AT1 issuance this year to around 4.7 billion euros, slightly less than the 5 billion announced earlier this year to help fortify its regulatory ratios.

$1 = 0.7980 euro Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.