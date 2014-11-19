Deutsche Bank plans no more issuance after $1.5 bln AT1 sale - source

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has ended its 5 billion euro ($6.3 billion) debt-raising programme following the sale of $1.5 billion in so-called Addition Tier 1 bonds and currently has no plans to issue more, a senior source familiar with the issuance told Reuters.

The bank’s leverage ratio will strengthen by 8 basis points to around 3.3 percent due to the $1.5 billion issuance, the source said.

Deutsche Bank aims to strengthen its leverage ratio from 2.4 percent at the start of 2014 to a target of 3.5 percent by the end of 2015.

Tuesday’s bond sale brings Deutsche Bank’s total AT1 issuance this year to around 4.7 billion euros, slightly less than the 5 billion announced earlier this year to help fortify its regulatory ratios.