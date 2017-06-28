LONDON, June 28 Deutsche Bank has abandoned
calls for the dollar to rise towards parity with the euro,
turning its forecast for the single currency on its head to
$1.16 or higher by the end of this year from a previous $1.03.
In a note to clients after the euro surged to a one-year
high on the back of comments by European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi, Deutsche analyst George Saravelos said a dollar
rally dating back to 2014 had peaked.
"Following President Draghi’s upbeat speech in Sintra, we
are completely revising our EUR/USD outlook for the rest of the
year," he wrote.
"Our main message is that the euro is likely to be the key
vehicle via which financial conditions in the Euro-area will be
tightened."
Along with U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, Deutsche have been the
most high profile dollar bulls among major lenders, with
Saravelos previously calling for the euro to weaken to just 85
cents.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever, Editing by
Helen Reid)