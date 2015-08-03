FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank asked to pay former employee $3 mln in damages
#U.S. Legal News
August 3, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank asked to pay former employee $3 mln in damages

Rachel Chitra

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog on Monday asked Deutsche Bank to pay $3 million in compensation damages to Jorge Usandivaras, the former head of its Latin American Strategic Transactions unit.

Usandivaras had initially filed for $45 million in compensatory damages, claiming the bank had breached his employment contract and acted in violation of U.S. labor laws.

He also claimed that Deutsche Bank had acted in contravention to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that protects whistleblowers.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) found Deutsche Bank liable to pay damages. (bit.ly/1E4zPde)

Usandivaras joined Deutsche Bank in April 2012 as a managing director, having previously worked at Banco Itau.

Usandivaras’ LinkedIn profile shows he worked for about two years with the German bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
