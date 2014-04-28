Deutsche Bank global forex trading head to leave

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s global head of forex trading will leave in June, Germany’s biggest lender said on Monday, confirming a report in Handelsblatt newspaper.

“Kevin Rodgers has made a personal decision to retire from the industry to pursue other ambitions including academia and music,” a spokeswoman said.

Rodgers’ departure comes as regulators in the United States, Britain, Europe and Asia are looking into whether traders at around 15 of the world’s biggest banks colluded to use client order information improperly to influence the daily “fixes” seen as benchmark rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day market.

Deutsche Bank is the world’s largest forex trading bank.

The spokeswoman said Rogers had informed the bank about his planned resignation at the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Erica Billingham)