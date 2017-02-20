FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank's M&A chief Piquemal becomes France country officer as well
February 20, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 6 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's M&A chief Piquemal becomes France country officer as well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank appointed its global head of mergers and acquisitions Thomas Piquemal as chief country officer for France as well on Monday.

Piquemal, formerly EDF finance chief, joined Germany's biggest bank, which made a loss last year and faces a big bill for litigation, in May 2016.

As country chief for France, he succeeds Bruno Hallak, "who has decided to leave the bank to pursue other interests," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

"France is a key component of Deutsche Bank's strategy and success in Europe," it said.

Deutsche has cut its workforce and reduced 2016 bonuses for about a quarter of its staff as part of cost cuts.

Before joining Deutsche, Piquemal resigned from EDF after disagreeing with the French utility's investment to build Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear plant, a source told Reuters at the time.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Susan Fenton

