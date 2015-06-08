FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German government has no comment on Deutsche Bank shake-up
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

German government has no comment on Deutsche Bank shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - The German government does not wish to comment on Deutsche Bank’s decision to purge its leadership as it is a company matter, a spokesman said on Monday.

“It is a company decision and the government has no comment there,” deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter told a regular government news conference.

Germany’s largest lender, which has struggled to restore an image tarnished by a raft of regulatory and legal problems, appointed Briton John Cryan as chief executive on Sunday to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.