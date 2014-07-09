FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Asset & Wealth appoints new head of UK business
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Asset & Wealth appoints new head of UK business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the fund arm of lender Deutsche Bank, said on Wednesday it had appointed Randy Brown as its UK head and its global head of insurance and pension solutions.

The head of UK is a newly created role and follows a decision to make the country a region in its own right within DeAWM’s corporate structure, it said in a statement.

Brown, who most recently served as DeAWM’s Co-Chief Investment Officer alongside Asoka Woehrmann, will be based in London and lead all of DeAWM’s business in the UK.

In addition, he will also lead the team that works with insurance companies and pension funds worldwide over a range of asset management issues.

About 450 of DeAWM’s approximately 6,000 employees are based in the UK, it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.