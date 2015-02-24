FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank signs multi-billion-dollar IT deal with HP
February 24, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank signs multi-billion-dollar IT deal with HP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement to outsource its wholesale banking IT infrastructure to U.S.-based Hewlett-Packard (HP), the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Under the 10-year agreement, HP will provide dedicated data centre services including storage, platform and hosting, they said. Deutsche Bank will retain activities such as IT architecture, application development and information security.

The companies did not say how much exactly the contract is worth. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Edward Taylor)

